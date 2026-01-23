Australian Open: Alcaraz Dazzles In 100Th Slam Match As Sabalenka, Gauff Grind Through

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff took a rocky path to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday but Carlos Alcaraz glided into the last 16 in his 100th Grand Slam match.

Home favourite Alex de Minaur made the last 16 for the fifth successive year, becoming the second Australian to achieve the feat in the professional era since John Newcombe's run from 1969-76, while third seed Alexander Zverev continued to dominate Briton Cameron Norrie.

A day after 40-year-old Swiss Stan Wawrinka led a parade of yesterday's heroes into the third round, it was the turn of the younger generation to have their moment under the Melbourne sun.

American 18-year-old Iva Jovic toppled seventh seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2 7-6(3) and Canadian 19-year-old Victoria Mboko beat 14th seed Clara Tauson to book a showdown with twice champion Sabalenka, a 7-6(4) 7-6(7) winner over Anastasia Potapova.

Russian 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva joined them by beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3 6-4.

Alcaraz earlier produced a highlight-reel 6-2 6-4 6-1 win over French drop-shot specialist Corentin Moutet before the 21-year-old Gauff recovered from losing her first set of the event to overhaul fellow American Hailey Baptiste 3-6 6-0 6-3.

Chasing a first title at Melbourne Park, the 22-year-old Alcaraz is bidding to become the youngest man to win all four majors and has appeared unstoppable.

In the second match at Rod Laver Arena, he won what might end up as the rally of the tournament against Moutet by chasing down a lob with a 'tweener' and then threading a shot down the line.

Moutet is no slouch but the 32nd seed was reduced to the fall guy in Alcaraz's magic show, becoming the 14th victim in the Spaniard's unbeaten run against left-handers.

Despite the ease of the win, chasing down Moutet's drop shots became a chore, Alcaraz joked.

"I thought we were in a drop-shot competition - but definitely he won," he said.

While De Minaur's 6-3 6-4 7-5 win over American 29th seed Frances Tiafoe lacked the magic on the main showcourt, it was no less efficient, leaving Australian fans happy and hopeful.

It has been 50 years since Mark Edmondson lifted the trophy at the Australian Open and the country's hopes on the men's side have rested on De Minaur in recent years.

"As the years have gone by, I'm looking for more and I'm in a position where I want more," declared De Minaur, who takes on Alexander Bublik next.

"I'm going to be pushing for that."

Like the Australian, Zverev is seeking his maiden Grand Slam trophy, and the German beat Norrie 7-5 4-6 6-3 6-1 for a seventh victory over the Briton in as many meetings.

Sabalenka is favourite to win the women's title but had a torrid time against Russia-born world number 55 Potapova, who represented her adopted nation Austria with distinction.

Victory extended Sabalenka's incredible unbeaten record in tiebreaks to 21, having won 19 in succession last season.

"I know every ball is important in the tiebreak. You can't lose your focus for a second because it's gone really quickly," Sabalenka said.

"So you have to be there 100%. That's my approach. I just take it one point at a time."

Three-times men's finalist Daniil Medvedev was another gathering confidence after a tense win.

He became the first player to win from two sets down at this tournament against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan, winning 6-7(5) 4-6 7-5 6-0 6-3 in the early match at Margaret Court Arena.

Medvedev will have revenge on his mind when he plays Learner Tien for a spot in the quarterfinals having been knocked out by the young American in the second round last year.

It was the end of the road for Medvedev's childhood friend Andrey Rublev, who lost 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 to Francisco Cerundolo.

Mboko, one of the brightest young talents in women's tennis, reached the fourth round in her Australian Open main draw debut, beating Tauson 7-5 5-7 6-3.

But it was the end of Turkish delight at Melbourne Park as wily Kazakh Yulia Putintseva ended Zeynep Sonmez's run.

Melbourne's strong Turkish community was out in force in support of world number 112 Sonmez, decorating Kia Arena with red flags, but Putintseva gleefully taunted them after the victory, blowing kisses and dancing near her seat.

"What can I do? It's just some people have education of tennis and, unfortunately, some of them not," she said, accusing rowdy Sonmez fans of trying to put her off her serve.

Tommy Paul made smooth progress as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired trailing 6-1 6-1, but he next faces the brick wall of Alcaraz.

Czech 19th seed Karolina Muchova thrashed Poland's Magda Linette 6-1 6-1 to book a match with Gauff while Elina Svitolina beat Diana Shnaider 7-6(4) 6-3.