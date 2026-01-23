Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Coppernico Metals Inc.

Coppernico Metals Inc.


2026-01-23 03:22:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:25 AM EST - Coppernico Metals Inc.: Announced its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, taking place on Sunday and Monday, January 25-26, at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Coppernico Metals Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.40.

MENAFN23012026000212011056ID1110642736



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search