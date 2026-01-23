403
Bear Creek, First Majestic, Almonty At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Aftermath Silver Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.29. Last week, Aftermath filed a technical report on the Berenguela silver-copper-manganese deposit located in the Department of Puno in southern Peru.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $292.80. Thursday, Agnico rose 3.6% on volume of 1,085,431 shares
First Majestic Silver Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $34.21. Late last week, First Majestic announced that total production in the fourth quarter of 2025 from the Company's four producing underground mines in Mexico.
Silver X Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.33. Last week, Silver X strong silver channel sampling results from Red Silver-a key exploration asset within the Company's Flagship Nueva Recuperada Property-located in Huancavelica, Peru.
Almonty Industries Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.18. Almonty has become one of the most talked-about stocks in the Canadian mining sector lately. The company mainly focuses on the specialty mining and metals segment, advancing its core mining assets while strengthening its overall business base. Over the past year, its stock has surged about 854%, reflecting growing investor confidence in its growth direction.
Abitibi Metals Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 75 cents. Thursday, Abitibi reported a new high-grade copper-gold intercept from its Phase 3 drill program at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit in Québec, which was completed in December 2025.
Apollo Silver Corp (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.78. Thursday, Apollo closes the first Tranche of its $27.5-Million Private Placement Offering, including $2.355 Million investment from insiders.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.96. Last week, Amerigo reported 2025 production results from Minera Valle Central, the Company's 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile.
Artemis Gold (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $44.62. Last week, Artemis announced production results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2025 and 2026 production and cost guidance for the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.57. Thursday, Avino reported full year 2025 production results of 1,157,828 silver ounces, 7,621 gold oz and 5,667,996 pounds of copper, for a total of 2.6 million silver equivalent oz. Full year production results were within our production estimated guidance of 2.5 to 2.8 million silver equivalent ounces.
ATEX Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.28. Thursday, ATEX announced the strategic expansion of its land package adjacent to the Valeriano project located in the Atacama Region, Chile.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Units AX) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.74. Thursday, Artis announced that its trustees have declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4370625 per Series I preferred unit of Artis for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The cash distributions will be made on January 30, 2026, to Series I Unitholders of record on January 30, 2026.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $27.30. Wednesday, provided a full-year 2025 exploration update, summarizing the results of it drilling programs at the Zgounder Silver Mine and the Boumadine Project Morocco.
Blende Silver Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 26 cents. Blende advised shareholders and commodities-focused investors that the Company will exhibit at Jay Martin's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) on January 25-26.
Bear Creek Mining Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 84 cents. Last week, Bear Creek filed its notice of meeting, management information circular and related documents with securities regulators in connection with the special meeting of holders of common shares, holders of stock options, holders of restricted share units, and holders of deferred share units.
