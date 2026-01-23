Best-Selling Email Copywriting Book“Email Storyselling Playbook” Now Available For Coaches, Consultants, And Creators Seeking To Monetize Their Email Lists

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Jim Hamilton holding his best-selling email copywriting book, Email Storyselling Playbook: The New 4-Step Formula to Turn Subscribers Into Buyers."Email Storyselling Playbook is a best-selling email copywriting book by email marketing expert Jim Hamilton, now available on Amazon. It simplifies email copywriting for coaches, consultants, and creators with a proven four-step formula to produce daily sales from your email list.

Instead of focusing on traditional value-based content, Email Storyselling Playbook explains list monetization through a simple 4-step formula: Story, Lesson, Pivot, and Call to Action book is written in plain language and is intended for readers who want their email list to become a reliable and compounding business asset rather than a mystery or source of frustration.

Hamilton brings 10 years of hands-on copywriting and email marketing experience to the book, drawing from hundreds of client engagements across a diverse array of industries. His approach highlights the counterintuitive principles that drive buyer behavior, and how business owners can use these to write daily emails that subscribers enjoy both reading and buying from.

“Information has become a commodity in the age of AI,” said Hamilton.“That's why the traditional value-based approach doesn't work anymore. This book focuses on using storytelling to sell instead of free 'how-to' information anyone can get from ChatGPT.”

The book is available now on Amazon.

Readers can also complement the book with Hamilton's educational resources, including his Email Storyselling AI software and daily newsletter.

About the Author:

Jim Hamilton is a bestselling author, email marketing expert, and founder of Newsletter Freedom, an education. With 10 years of experience, he has helped businesses grow through email marketing, paid traffic, and sales copywriting. He regularly shares educational content in his daily newsletter.

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, visit newsletterfreedom.