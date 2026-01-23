Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Curtains Drawn On Dimdex '26

Curtains Drawn On Dimdex '26


2026-01-23 02:19:44
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

The 9th edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex 2026) concluded yesterday under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

The four-day event marked the largest edition in Dimdex history.

MENAFN23012026000067011011ID1110642339



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search