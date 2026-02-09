403
Trump Publicly Rebukes Olympic Skier Over Patriotism
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has unleashed a scathing attack on Winter Olympics competitor Hunter Hess, labeling the skier a "real loser" after the athlete expressed reservations about representing the United States at the Italy-based Games.
The controversy erupted following Hess's press conference last week, where the Oregon native addressed questions about competing under the American flag during turbulent domestic political circumstances.
Hess stated: "There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren't." He continued, "Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the US."
The remarks drew a fierce rebuke from Trump, who took to his Truth Social account Sunday to question Hess's place on the Olympic roster.
"US Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn't represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics," Trump posted. "If that's the case, he shouldn't have tried out for the Team, and it's too bad he's on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Republican lawmakers quickly joined the criticism. Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett posted on X that Hess should "shut up and go play in the snow," while White House chief of protocol Monica Crowley insisted the athlete must "represent America with pride." In contrast, Senator Bernie Sanders defended Hess as a "proud American."
The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee issued a statement declaring it "stands firmly behind Team USA athletes," emphasizing that protecting Hess and providing him necessary competitive resources remains their top priority.
The athlete's comments surface against escalating domestic unrest. Nationwide protests targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have intensified following the fatal shooting of two American citizens—Renee Good and Alex Pretti—by federal agents in Minneapolis during an aggressive immigration crackdown. The killings have sparked widespread demonstrations and demands for accountability surrounding the Trump administration's enforcement tactics.
