PM Modi Inspires Students With Leadership Wisdom, Culture And Chhattisgarhi Snacks At Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi connected deeply with students from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in a lively and culturally rich segment during the second episode of the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, on Monday.

The multi-location interaction, which also featured students from Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Devmogra (Gujarat), and Guwahati (Assam), turned into a memorable exchange when Raipur students welcomed the Prime Minister with traditional Chhattisgarhi snacks, creating an atmosphere of warmth and familiarity amid discussions on exam preparation and life skills.

The session began on a joyful note as students offered“Thethri”, a crispy deep-fried sweet made from flour, and“Khurmi”, a savoury treat prepared with gram flour, jaggery, and semolina, typically savoured during Diwali.

PM Modi tasted the delicacies with genuine appreciation, personally sharing pieces of Khurmi with others present.

He noted that Khurmi bears resemblance to Maharashtra's 'chakli' but carries a distinct Chhattisgarhi sweetness from jaggery.

Student Aditi Upadhyay captured the delight of the moment by feeding everyone by hand, describing the experience as truly amazing and family-like.

The conversation soon moved to practical guidance for board exam challenges.

When asked about post-exam vacation plans, PM Modi encouraged students to start exploring their own surroundings first. He suggested creating detailed lists of unseen places in their tehsil, district, and state, and approaching travel with a curious student's mindset -- observing crowds, conversations, and everyday experiences in train compartments to truly appreciate India's incredible diversity.

Addressing exam anxiety and restlessness from incomplete revision, the Prime Minister reassured students that no knowledge is ever truly lost; it remains stored somewhere in the mind.

He advised sitting calmly before the paper, trusting their preparation, and letting go of worry.

To gain mastery over subjects, he drew a parallel to an athlete's journey, stressing consistent daily practice, routine, and learning through trial and error.

He shared a simple yet powerful technique: befriend and teach weaker classmates in subjects like math, as explaining reinforces one's own understanding through focused effort.

A Taekwondo enthusiast sought advice on balancing studies and sports. PM Modi emphasised that education remains essential for personal and social life and should never be underestimated.

He urged developing talents fully while never neglecting academics, explaining that real strength comes from excelling in both areas and avoiding the misconception that prowess in one excuses weakness in the other.

A student, Somya Verma, asked what qualities the Prime Minister expects from children as future leaders. PM Modi replied that leadership begins internally; decide firmly what needs to be done and commit to acting, even if alone.

When one starts with oneself, leadership emerges naturally. He illustrated with a simple act -- if you pick up garbage while walking, those around you feel inspired to follow, proving action creates leaders.

He clarified that leadership is not confined to elections, parties, or speeches; it lies in the ability to explain ideas to others -- not impose them.

To explain effectively, one must first understand deeply. Those who understand can guide; those who do not cannot.

Somya later reflected that PM Modi's words showed leadership qualities that arise from taking responsibility. She described the encounter as a dream come true, feeling immensely lucky to meet the Prime Minister in such a personal way -- an experience rare in life.

PM Modi noted that Pariksha Pe Charcha transcends board exam preparation. It serves as an open platform where questions about exam experiences, thoughts during tests, stress, expectations, and broader life concerns flow freely.

He said students' queries naturally touch his heart, mirroring the many thoughts constantly running through young minds across the country.

The Raipur segment beautifully blended cultural pride with motivational insights, reinforcing the programme's aim to ease exam stress through positivity, confidence, and practical life lessons. Students expressed profound joy, calling the interaction unforgettable and deeply personal.