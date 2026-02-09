403
Samsung Prepares Launching HBM4 Memory Production
(MENAFN) Samsung is preparing to commence large-scale manufacturing of the world’s first sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory, referred to as "HBM4", starting next week, according to media coverage released on Sunday.
The tech giant intends to begin delivering "HBM4" semiconductors after the "Lunar New Year" break. These components will be supplied for integration into "GPUs" developed by Nvidia Corp., as reported by a Seoul-based news agency, which cited sources familiar with the matter.
Nvidia’s "GPUs" play a central role in powering generative "AI" technologies across the global market.
At present, the international HBM sector is largely led by fifth-generation HBM3E products. However, analysts within the industry anticipate that "HBM4" will soon become a pivotal advancement in memory technology.
Nvidia is expected to incorporate "HBM4" into its upcoming AI accelerator platform, which has been branded "Vera Rubin".
Samsung has successfully cleared Nvidia’s quality verification procedures and has obtained confirmed procurement commitments.
The manufacturing timeline was carefully coordinated to match Nvidia’s rollout strategy for "Vera Rubin".
In addition, Samsung has expanded the supply of "HBM4" prototype units to support module-level testing on the customer side, in line with the most recent order agreement.
