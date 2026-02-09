403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jack Lang Resigns Over Epstein Links
(MENAFN) Jack Lang, who heads France’s Arab World Institute, has tendered his resignation after scrutiny over earlier interactions with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein prompted a money-laundering investigation in France, as reported by multiple outlets.
The decision came after French prosecutors disclosed on Friday that they had initiated a preliminary probe into Lang—a long-standing political figure and former culture and education minister—and his daughter, Caroline. The inquiry concerns suspected “aggravated tax fraud laundering.”
The case was set in motion following disclosures by investigative platform Mediapart regarding potential financial connections to Epstein.
The documents do not indicate that Lang took part in the deceased financier’s sexual offenses. Lang’s name reportedly surfaced hundreds of times in U.S. Justice Department records made public in late January, and Mediapart also revealed that Caroline Lang was named as a beneficiary of €5 million ($6 million) in Epstein’s will. Both individuals have rejected any allegations of misconduct.
Still, in correspondence quoted by a news agency, Lang informed French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot that the “toxic” atmosphere of “personal attacks” could damage “this magnificent institution.” He added that he wished to “calmly refute” the claims ahead of an extraordinary board meeting.
The decision came after French prosecutors disclosed on Friday that they had initiated a preliminary probe into Lang—a long-standing political figure and former culture and education minister—and his daughter, Caroline. The inquiry concerns suspected “aggravated tax fraud laundering.”
The case was set in motion following disclosures by investigative platform Mediapart regarding potential financial connections to Epstein.
The documents do not indicate that Lang took part in the deceased financier’s sexual offenses. Lang’s name reportedly surfaced hundreds of times in U.S. Justice Department records made public in late January, and Mediapart also revealed that Caroline Lang was named as a beneficiary of €5 million ($6 million) in Epstein’s will. Both individuals have rejected any allegations of misconduct.
Still, in correspondence quoted by a news agency, Lang informed French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot that the “toxic” atmosphere of “personal attacks” could damage “this magnificent institution.” He added that he wished to “calmly refute” the claims ahead of an extraordinary board meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment