403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Burhanettin Duran Addresses Narrative Battlefields
(MENAFN) Burhanettin Duran, who leads Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, stated on Saturday that modern conflicts are no longer restricted to conventional fronts. Instead, they are increasingly fought through storytelling, online spaces, and the shaping of public perception.
Addressing attendees at the inauguration of the 17th Al Jazeera Forum in Doha, Qatar, Duran underlined the forum’s core focus, “The Palestinian Cause and the Regional Balance of Power in the Context of an Emerging Multipolar World.”
He described this theme as a lens pushing participants to face not only the devastating facts of Israel’s assault on Gaza, but also the profound shift underway within the global order itself.
“For over 20 years, we have been told the world is in transition,” he said. “Today, that narrative is no longer sufficient. The world is not just transitioning. It has already transitioned.”
Duran explained that the principles underpinning the postwar international framework have splintered, standards that once guided acceptable conduct have eroded, and genocide has resurfaced at the heart of world politics—no longer as a rare anomaly, but as a reality that is increasingly tolerated.
He further drew attention to the recurring and systemic breakdowns of bodies meant to avert such catastrophes, stressing that today’s global structure is marked by division, rivalry, and deep institutional exhaustion.
“Great power rivalry increasingly dominates global agendas. In this environment, uncertainty is now a structural reality,” he said.
Addressing attendees at the inauguration of the 17th Al Jazeera Forum in Doha, Qatar, Duran underlined the forum’s core focus, “The Palestinian Cause and the Regional Balance of Power in the Context of an Emerging Multipolar World.”
He described this theme as a lens pushing participants to face not only the devastating facts of Israel’s assault on Gaza, but also the profound shift underway within the global order itself.
“For over 20 years, we have been told the world is in transition,” he said. “Today, that narrative is no longer sufficient. The world is not just transitioning. It has already transitioned.”
Duran explained that the principles underpinning the postwar international framework have splintered, standards that once guided acceptable conduct have eroded, and genocide has resurfaced at the heart of world politics—no longer as a rare anomaly, but as a reality that is increasingly tolerated.
He further drew attention to the recurring and systemic breakdowns of bodies meant to avert such catastrophes, stressing that today’s global structure is marked by division, rivalry, and deep institutional exhaustion.
“Great power rivalry increasingly dominates global agendas. In this environment, uncertainty is now a structural reality,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment