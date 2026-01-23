Satellite Analytics Firm Birdseyeview Raises Fresh Capital

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

BirdsEyeView, a London-based insurtech specialising in satellite-driven climate risk analytics, has secured a seven-figure investment to accelerate the development of its artificial intelligence models and support international expansion, as demand grows for more precise tools to assess natural catastrophe exposure.

The funding round was led by 24 Haymarket, a London-headquartered venture capital firm known for backing early-stage technology companies, with participation from all existing investors. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the investment marks a significant step for a company positioning itself at the intersection of insurance, climate science and space-based data.

Founded to address gaps in how insurers and reinsurers quantify and manage climate-related risks, BirdsEyeView uses high-resolution satellite imagery combined with machine learning to model natural catastrophe events across multiple perils. Its platform is designed to deliver near real-time risk assessment and portfolio exposure insights directly to underwriters, enabling faster and more informed decision-making in a market facing rising volatility from extreme weather.

The new capital will be directed towards advancing BirdsEyeView's machine learning wildfire model, an area of increasing concern for insurers as wildfire frequency and severity intensify across several regions. The company also plans to expand its scientific and engineering teams and scale its operations in North America and Australia, markets where climate-driven losses have become a central issue for insurers and regulators alike.

Executives at BirdsEyeView say the focus on wildfire analytics reflects a broader shift in the insurance sector towards more granular, forward-looking models. Traditional catastrophe models, while widely used, have been criticised for relying heavily on historical data that may no longer reflect current climate dynamics. By integrating satellite data with AI-driven analysis, the company aims to provide a more dynamic view of risk that can adapt as environmental conditions change.

24 Haymarket's role as lead investor brings not only capital but also strategic support. Established in 2011, the firm operates as both a venture capital fund and an investment network, drawing on a group of more than 100 experienced operators who provide guidance at board level. Its portfolio spans more than 50 companies, primarily at Seed and Series A stages, with a focus on scalable UK technology businesses.

People familiar with the transaction note that investor interest in insurtech has become more selective, with capital flowing towards companies that can demonstrate clear commercial traction and practical applications for insurers. BirdsEyeView's client list includes more than 20 global firms across insurance, reinsurance and broking, a factor that appears to have strengthened its investment case despite a tighter funding environment for technology start-ups.

The company's platform is positioned as a multi-peril solution, covering a range of natural hazards rather than a single risk type. This approach aligns with the needs of insurers managing diversified portfolios across geographies, where correlations between different climate risks are becoming harder to predict. By offering exposure management tools alongside catastrophe modelling, BirdsEyeView seeks to embed itself within underwriting workflows rather than operate solely as an external analytics provider.

Support from the European Space Agency has also played a role in the company's development, providing access to satellite data and technical collaboration that underpin its analytics capabilities. Industry observers say such partnerships are increasingly important as space-based data becomes a critical input for climate and environmental intelligence across sectors.

Expansion into North America and Australia reflects strategic choices tied to both market opportunity and risk concentration. Both regions have seen large insured losses from wildfires, floods and storms, prompting insurers to reassess pricing, coverage limits and even market participation. Technology providers that can offer clearer insights into exposure and aggregation risk are therefore in demand, particularly among managing general agents and specialty insurers.

