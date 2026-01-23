Ainewsbreaks Perpetuals Ltd. (NASDAQ: PDC) Featured In Coindesk For AI-Driven Derivatives Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC), a provider of an AI-driven derivatives trading platform, announced that it has been featured in CoinDesk, with coverage highlighting the company's approach to modernizing derivatives markets through artificial intelligence, blockchain-based settlement, and regulated infrastructure, as well as its launch by industry veterans with prior experience in European digital asset trading and market infrastructure, positioning Perpetuals to bridge traditional financial derivatives systems with AI-enhanced, transparent, and risk-aware crypto trading services.

About Perpetuals

Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC) is a financial technology company combining blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform digital asset trading. The proprietary exchange platform operations of Perpetuals Group – founded by Patrick Gruhn, Robin Matzke, and Nayia Ziourti – are being integrated into the company's proprietary blockchain solution to form Perpetuals.

Perpetuals develops and operates Kronos X(R), a proprietary multi-asset exchange platform and blockchain-based settlement solution fully compliant with European regulations including MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR. The company provides financial market infrastructure as a service from Equinix FR2 in Frankfurt, Germany, alongside Eurex and Xetra, enabling clients to operate 24/7 trading of crypto spot, derivatives, tokenized securities, and structured products. Kronos X(R) clients include CySEC-licensed Multilateral Trading Facilities with EU MTF equivalence recognized in the United States, Australia, and Hong Kong.

The Perpetuals team pioneered regulated tokenized financial products, including Pre-IPO contracts for Coinbase, Airbnb, and Robinhood-as reported by Forbes-as well as tokenized stocks traded on Binance, FTX, Bittrex, and other major exchanges. Building on machine learning analysis of millions of retail trade transactions, the company has developed AI-powered risk intelligence that predicts trading outcomes in real-time-optimizing derivatives hedging operations while enabling unprecedented client protection in prediction markets. A new prediction market system based on the proprietary AI model is planned to be announced in Q2 2026.

Trademark Information: Kronos X(R) is a registered trademark in the European Union under filing number Perpetuals(TM) is the subject of a pending trademark application in the European Union under filing number 019186468.

