Huobi Founder Backs $1 Billion Ethereum Trust, May Acquire Nasdaq-Listed Company: Report
Li Lin, founder of Huobi and chairman of Hong Kong-based Avenir Capital, is reportedly leading a new $1 billion Ethereum (ETH) trust, teaming up with some of Asia's most influential early Ethereum investors.
According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, the initiative may involve acquiring a Nasdaq-listed company to structure the trust. Sources said the group has already secured roughly $1 billion in commitments, including about $200 million from Li's Avenir Capital and $500 million from regional institutional investors such as HongShan Capital Group.
Li has reportedly partnered with Fenbushi Capital co-founder Shen Bo, HashKey Group CEO Xiao Feng, and Meitu founder Cai Wensheng to form a digital asset vehicle designed to accumulate and hold Ether. Sources indicated that discussions remain ongoing, with a formal announcement expected within the next few weeks.
The news comes amid a pullback in Ethereum's price, which has fallen more than 3.5% in the last 24 hours amid rising U.S.-China trade tensions and concerns over the credit stability of regional U.S. banks. Ethereum was trading below $3,800, more than 22% below its August record high of roughly $4,900. Despite the recent decline, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in 'bullish' territory, accompanied by 'high' levels of chatter.
Get updates to this developing story<directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: Bitcoin Falls Below $105,000, Pulling MSTR Lower – XRP And Solana Drop Amid Banking Jitters
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment