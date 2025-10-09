403
Russia considers Syrian elections as vital move towards stability
(MENAFN) Russia has described the recent elections to Syria’s People’s Council as an important move toward consolidating stability and reinforcing the country’s state institutions, according to official statements.
“We view the elections as a significant event in the Syrian leadership’s efforts to establish functioning state institutions and strengthen stability in the country,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, adding, “We hope that the formation of the parliament will be an important step toward building an effective, sustainable state system in Syria that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people.”
Zakharova emphasized that Moscow anticipates the new Syrian parliament to be broadly representative, noting that its work "will create the necessary conditions for ensuring national harmony and protecting the rights and interests of all citizens, regardless of ethnicity or religion."
On October 5, members of Syria’s electoral colleges voted for 119 of the 210 parliamentary seats. Eight of those elected were women, while 21 seats remained vacant due to security concerns in As-Suwayda, Hasakh, and Raqqa provinces. The remaining 70 lawmakers will be appointed by transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Zakharova also voiced concern about rising tensions in Syria and praised the political will shown by parties to end violence. “We hope that the necessary conditions will be created to avoid further bloodshed and achieve sustainable de-escalation. Of particular urgency, of course, is the task of preventing civilian casualties,” she said.
She underlined that lasting stabilization in Syria “lies through broad dialogue aimed at strengthening ethno-confessional groups and national harmony while respecting the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the country.”
