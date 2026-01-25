Delhi Weather LATEST Update: How Will Republic Day Weather Be In The City? Check Forecast

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: What will the weather be like in Delhi on Jan 26, Republic Day? Will haze disrupt the parade or will it be sunny? Get the full IMD Delhi Weather Forecast here

On Republic Day, Jan 26, 2026, Delhi's weather will be mostly pleasant. The IMD says the sky will be mainly clear, though morning haze might briefly reduce visibility. Sun is expected by parade time.

On Jan 26, Delhi's max temp could be 22-24°C, with a min of 6-9°C, making mornings and nights colder. Winds will be from the northwest at about 10 km/h. No rain or strong winds are expected.

The weather in Delhi will be similar on Jan 27, with clear skies and light haze. From Jan 28, it will be partly cloudy. Haze and fog might increase from Jan 29-31. The week is expected to be dry.

If you're going to the Republic Day parade, don't underestimate the morning chill. Wear warm clothes. Drivers should be cautious due to haze. Leave early to avoid traffic delays from low visibility.

The cold and haze can affect the elderly and children more, so it's best they stay indoors. Drink warm water and eat vitamin C-rich foods. Check the latest IMD update before heading out.