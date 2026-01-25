Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Wishes Indians On Republic Day, Reiterates India's Goal To Achieve Viksit Bharat

PM Modi Wishes Indians On Republic Day, Reiterates India's Goal To Achieve Viksit Bharat


2026-01-25 09:00:51
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his wishes to the nation on the occasion of Republic Day.

In two early morning posts on the day in Hindi and English, PM Modi highlighted India's goal to move towards its“Viksit Bharat” resolve.

“Heartiest Republic Day greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this grand national festival, a symbol of India's honour, pride, and glory, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into your lives. May the resolve for a Viksit Bharat grow even stronger-this is my heartfelt wish,” he said in the post in Hindi.

The PM also made a separate post in English, wishing Indians a Happy Republic Day.

“Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat,” he wrote in the X post.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Live Mint

