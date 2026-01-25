PM Modi Wishes Indians On Republic Day, Reiterates India's Goal To Achieve Viksit Bharat
In two early morning posts on the day in Hindi and English, PM Modi highlighted India's goal to move towards its“Viksit Bharat” resolve.
“Heartiest Republic Day greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this grand national festival, a symbol of India's honour, pride, and glory, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into your lives. May the resolve for a Viksit Bharat grow even stronger-this is my heartfelt wish,” he said in the post in Hindi.
The PM also made a separate post in English, wishing Indians a Happy Republic Day.
“Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat,” he wrote in the X post.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment