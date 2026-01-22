Sticker Mule Launches Internet's Most Generous Commissions Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sticker Mule officially launched its Commissions program which helps anyone earn money for promoting Sticker Mule. Sticker Mule pays a 10% commission on when referrals either buy custom products or sell items in their Sticker Mule Store.

Anyone can gain referrals either by securing sign ups or by selling products in their Sticker Mule Store. All new customers and sign ups are tracked as referrals. Sticker Mule then pays a 10% when a referral buys something and when a referral sells something in their Store.

"Commissions reward our customers for getting people to either buy products or set up a Sticker Mule Store," remarked Dave Traver (Sticker Mule CMO). "The goal is to grow both custom sales and Store sales faster."

Commissions also integrates with Give by Sticker Mule. Anyone that enters a giveaway hosted by Give is also tracked as a Commission giving people yet another easy way to gain referrals and make money.

Sticker Mule already paid out $122,000 in earnings during the Commissions beta period and the company expect payouts to rise quickly.

Sticker Mule is the best way to buy and sell custom merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts, magnets, buttons, labels, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos, and an award-winning hot sauce. Founded in 2010, today, we are powered by 1,200+ people in 30+ countries, with factories in New York, South Carolina and Italy.

