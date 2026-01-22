Swiss Foreign Minister Plans Russia Visit

Cassis stated his intent on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. No date has been given, as a visit would depend on the situation in Ukraine.

Cassis has not visited Russia since June 2019. Ueli Maurer, then president of the confederation, went there in November of the same year. Less than three years later, Moscow invaded Ukraine.

“The primary aim of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is to end the war in Ukraine”, Cassis told the press. He also intends to visit Kiev and Washington, but gave no further details about a date.

The aim is to clarify the role of the organisation, chaired this year by Switzerland, so as to be“ready when the time comes”.

“It is essential that if a ceasefire is agreed in a few days' time, a group of OSCE specialists should be able to go to the region within 48 hours,” said Cassis.

