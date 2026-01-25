MS Dhoni At No.3 For CSK? Ashwin's Explosive Claim Shocks Fans Ahead Of IPL 2026

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has suggested that MS Dhoni could bat higher up the order in the upcoming IPL 2026 season, dismissing speculation that the Chennai Super Kings captain may only feature at No.8 or No.9.

Ashwin's remarks came after images and videos of Dhoni practicing ahead of the new season went viral on social media. Dhoni endured a difficult IPL 2025 campaign, scoring fewer than 200 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 across 14 matches. He often came in late, usually after the fall of the sixth or seventh wicket, raising doubts about his role this year.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said Dhoni looked motivated and fit, adding:“Looking at him, it doesn't look like he'll bat at No.9. He looks like he'll come out to bat at No.3 in the power play and be the enforcer, the way he has begun practice.” Ashwin also noted Dhoni's preparation suggested he was determined to play a more prominent role.

Dhoni's struggles last season coincided with CSK's worst-ever finish, as the five-time champions ended at the bottom of the standings. The franchise has since made significant changes to its squad, including a blockbuster trade that brought Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Ashwin praised CSK's batting strength, describing it as a lineup difficult for any team to contain. He highlighted Ruturaj Gaikwad, Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and Shivam Dube as a formidable top five. He added that even with inexperience in the lower order, the batting depth made it challenging for opponents to defend totals.

“They've scouted very well and boast a powerhouse of a batting lineup. Even a 200 becomes really difficult for teams to stop CSK,” Ashwin said. He also pointed out the form of Jamie Overton and expressed confidence in Ayush Mhatre's ability to deliver in the IPL regardless of his U-19 World Cup performance.

CSK have missed the playoffs in the last two seasons following their 2023 title run. Ashwin concluded that if the team gets its combination and momentum right, their batting lineup could make life extremely difficult for bowlers throughout the tournament.