403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK evades its own ban on Russian oil by using loophole
(MENAFN) Britain has been effectively circumventing its own ban on Russian oil by importing fuel refined in third countries. Since 2022, the UK has prohibited Russian crude and oil products, as well as associated maritime, insurance, and financing services.
However, millions of barrels of petroleum products—particularly jet fuel and diesel—processed in countries like India and Türkiye are being imported into the UK. A significant portion of these products is derived from Russian crude, meaning that the ban is partially undermined.
Industry experts note that tracking the origin of refined fuel is difficult, making enforcement of sanctions on processed products challenging. British authorities continue to plan measures aimed at limiting Moscow’s energy revenues, including monitoring oil traders and the so-called “shadow fleet” transporting Russian crude.
However, millions of barrels of petroleum products—particularly jet fuel and diesel—processed in countries like India and Türkiye are being imported into the UK. A significant portion of these products is derived from Russian crude, meaning that the ban is partially undermined.
Industry experts note that tracking the origin of refined fuel is difficult, making enforcement of sanctions on processed products challenging. British authorities continue to plan measures aimed at limiting Moscow’s energy revenues, including monitoring oil traders and the so-called “shadow fleet” transporting Russian crude.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment