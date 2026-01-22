403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Protests by YPG/SDF Supporters Erupt in German Cities
(MENAFN) Supporters of the YPG/SDF militant group clashed with police and damaged businesses in several German cities on Tuesday evening, as demonstrations linked to tensions in Syria turned violent.
In Stuttgart, a rally organized by the YPG/SDF quickly spiraled out of control, with protesters repeatedly setting off pyrotechnics and attacking passing vehicles as well as police officers.
When demonstrators attempted to forcefully break through police barricades, authorities responded with pepper spray to disperse the crowd.
“Our officers were unfortunately exposed to massive violent acts,” stated Stuttgart police spokesman Timo Brenner. “It was only due to fortunate circumstances that no officers were injured.”
Police temporarily detained 75 individuals on suspicion of disturbing public order, assaulting officers, and violating explosives and assembly regulations. All detainees underwent identity checks and fingerprinting.
Authorities documented the incidents with video recordings and deployed a helicopter for aerial monitoring, noting that the evidence will be reviewed to identify and prosecute those responsible.
Similar unrest occurred in Dortmund, where pro-YPG/SDF demonstrators attacked a Syrian restaurant near the central train station. Protesters threw chairs and tables and shattered windows during the assault.
In Stuttgart, a rally organized by the YPG/SDF quickly spiraled out of control, with protesters repeatedly setting off pyrotechnics and attacking passing vehicles as well as police officers.
When demonstrators attempted to forcefully break through police barricades, authorities responded with pepper spray to disperse the crowd.
“Our officers were unfortunately exposed to massive violent acts,” stated Stuttgart police spokesman Timo Brenner. “It was only due to fortunate circumstances that no officers were injured.”
Police temporarily detained 75 individuals on suspicion of disturbing public order, assaulting officers, and violating explosives and assembly regulations. All detainees underwent identity checks and fingerprinting.
Authorities documented the incidents with video recordings and deployed a helicopter for aerial monitoring, noting that the evidence will be reviewed to identify and prosecute those responsible.
Similar unrest occurred in Dortmund, where pro-YPG/SDF demonstrators attacked a Syrian restaurant near the central train station. Protesters threw chairs and tables and shattered windows during the assault.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment