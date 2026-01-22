Activists Breif Dutch Parliamentarians About Dire Human Rights Situation In Balochistan

MENAFN - IANS) The Hague, Jan 22 (IANS) A delegation of Baloch National Movement (BNM) met various representatives of the Netherlands Parliament, drawing attention to what it described as the ongoing“serious and systematic human rights violations” by Pakistani forces across Balochistan.

During the meeting, the delegation held detailed discussions on human rights violations in Balochistan and Pakistan's preferential trade status under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+).

It also apprised the representatives of the Dutch Parliament regarding the current situation in the province and submitted a formal petition.

The BNM delegation was led by Muheem Abdul Raheem Baloch, President of the organisation's Netherlands Chapter, along with several other members.

According to the BNM, the delegates stated that Pakistani military operations, bombing of houses, drone strikes and enforced disappearances have become the norm in Balochistan.

They alleged that, along with men, women are being subjected to enforced disappearances, while those who raise their voices against these atrocities and human rights violations are also being targeted.

Meanwhile, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, on Thursday revealed that another Baloch civilian, Abdul Mutalib, a resident of the provincial capital Quetta, was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces.

According to the rights body, on January 19, Abdul's body was found after Pakistani authorities claimed he had been killed in an“encounter” in Dasht tehsil of Mastung district.

“However, the circumstances surrounding his death and the condition of his body clearly indicate a staged extrajudicial killing following prolonged detention and torture. His body was handed over to his family on January 20, 2026,” Paank stated.

Citing local sources, the rights body stated that Abdul was forcibly disappeared on July 11, 2025, from his home by armed personnel of Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operating in civilian clothes, without any legal warrant or explanation. He remained in illegal custody for over six months.

“This case reflects the continuing pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions in Balochistan. Such acts constitute grave violations of fundamental human rights, particularly the right to life and due process, and highlight the culture of impunity prevailing in the region,” Paank stressed.

Meanwhile, another human rights body, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of a religious cleric, Hassan, in Balochistan. The rights body stated that Hassan was abducted during a raid in the early hours of Thursday from his home in Quetta, carried out by more than fifty personnel of the Pakistani CTD, Frontier Corps and Military Intelligence.

“This incident represents the 20th case of enforced disappearance targeting the Qambrani family in recent years. In January 2026 alone, 20 family members were forcibly disappeared. While 9 individuals have since been released, 11 -- including Hassan -- remain in the custody of intelligence agencies,” BVJ highlighted.