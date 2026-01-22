403
Trump issues warning to Iran over potential resume of nuclear program
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran must not restart its nuclear program, cautioning that any move in that direction could lead to military consequences, according to reports.
Speaking during an interview on the sidelines of an international forum in Switzerland, Trump stressed that Iran’s nuclear ambitions had already been forcefully curtailed. Describing past actions, he said: “It’s a rough place. It’s a place that we hit very hard (last June)…ending the nuclear (program). They would have had a nuclear weapon long ago, actually already. They would have had a nuclear weapon probably a month after we hit, had we not hit. And we hit them hard, the B-2 bombers.”
He added that Washington is closely monitoring Tehran’s current position on nuclear activities, making clear that the issue remains a red line for his administration. “So we’re going to find out where they are now, about what they’re going to do with nuclear. They can’t do the nuclear. The one thing I have been strong on, they can’t do the nuclear," he said.
Trump also claimed that Iranian authorities halted the execution of protesters after he issued a warning last week about possible military action. Referring to the situation, he said: “They were gonna hang 837 people on Thursday,” adding, “I told them, ‘You can’t do that.’"
Demonstrations erupted across Iran on Dec. 28 as economic pressures intensified, driven by the sharp fall of the national currency and rising inflation. Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of supporting what they describe as “armed rioters” responsible for attacks in public spaces across the country.
The US president had repeatedly warned that he would “hit hard” if protesters were executed, but later praised Tehran for canceling hundreds of planned executions.
Despite the strong rhetoric, Trump indicated that he hopes further escalation can be avoided, saying the United States prefers not to take additional military steps against Iran.
“We hope there’s not going to be further action,” he said.
