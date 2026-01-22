403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two Dead in Ukrainian Assault on Russia Oil Port
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian assault on critical port infrastructure in Russia's Krasnodar region has claimed two lives, regional officials confirmed Wednesday.
Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev disclosed via Telegram that the strike targeted port terminals located in the village of Volna within the Temryuk district.
Early reports suggest two facility workers were killed in the operation, with multiple others sustaining injuries, Kondratyev stated.
The bombardment ignited a massive blaze at the location, setting four oil product storage tanks ablaze, the governor reported, noting that firefighting crews and emergency responders remain actively engaged at the scene.
The attack marks the latest escalation in strikes against Russian energy infrastructure along the Black Sea coast.
Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev disclosed via Telegram that the strike targeted port terminals located in the village of Volna within the Temryuk district.
Early reports suggest two facility workers were killed in the operation, with multiple others sustaining injuries, Kondratyev stated.
The bombardment ignited a massive blaze at the location, setting four oil product storage tanks ablaze, the governor reported, noting that firefighting crews and emergency responders remain actively engaged at the scene.
The attack marks the latest escalation in strikes against Russian energy infrastructure along the Black Sea coast.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment