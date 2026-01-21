Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Golden Dome Waits

The Golden Dome Waits


2026-01-21 01:11:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) By Muzammil Malik

On the edge of Damascus stands the glittering shrine of Sayyida Zainab bint Ali (s.a.), granddaughter of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).


Her name has been spoken with love, awe, and hope for centuries.

She witnessed one of the darkest days in Islamic history and turned her grief into a voice that could not be silenced.

Her shrine has carried that story for generations.

People from Iran, Iraq, India, Pakistan, and far beyond have come to walk its courtyards.

Amid waves of devotion and deep feeling, the golden dome would shine over the walls, turning tiles and verses into living stories of sacrifice, courage, and faith.

Kashmir Observer

