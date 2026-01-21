403
White House: Minor Electrical Issue Forces Trump's Plane To Return, Switch Aircraft
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The White House announced Wednesday that a "minor" electrical malfunction forced the aircraft carrying US President Donald Trump to return to Maryland shortly after takeoff en route to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that President Trump's aircraft returned to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to change planes after the flight crew detected a minor electrical issue.
Leavitt added that President Trump would continue his trip to the Davos forum aboard an alternative aircraft.
Earlier today, Trump told reporters he plans to hold "many meetings" in Davos over the coming days to discuss the Greenland issue and other priorities for his country.
This year's Davos forum, which runs until Friday, is being held amid heightened geopolitical and geoeconomic tensions following Trump's threat to impose new tariffs on eight European countries pending an agreement on annexing Greenland, in addition to his recent warning of additional duties on certain French products. (end)
