Flipperachi Hopes His 'India Chapter' Is Remembered As A Cultural Bridge For Khaliji Hip-Hop

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Khaliji hip-hop artiste Flipperachi says he hopes the“India chapter” of his career will be remembered as a defining moment when the genre moved beyond viral fame and forged a lasting cultural connection.

Reflecting on this phase, Flipperachi, whose track“FA9LA” featuring Akshaye Khanna in the Indian film Dhurandhar, became a phenomenon in the country, shared that for him, the journey has always been about building bridges rather than chasing fleeting trends.

Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, told IANS:“ As the moment Khaliji hip-hop crossed into a new space.”

He expressed hope that when history looks back, it will mark this period as the time Khaliji hip-hop stepped into a new space, one that went beyond momentary buzz.

“Going beyond viral moments and as the start of long-term connection between cultures. It's always been my move to build bridges and this plays a part in that,” he concluded.

Flipperachi is known for his genre-blending sound and unapologetic storytelling. The Bahraini rapper has built a massive international fanbase that cuts across cultures, languages, and borders.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar. It features an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. The first instalment of a duology, it centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The film's storyline draws loose inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Pakistan's Operation Lyari.

It was on February 3 when the makers announced the title of the film's sequel as 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. Along with the title reveal, a striking new poster offering a glimpse into the next chapter of the high-octane blockbuster franchise.

“Dhurandhar 2” resumes with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an Indian undercover agent who has successfully infiltrated Pakistan's underworld. After taking down Rehman Dakait, Hamza ascends the ranks of power, only to face his most formidable adversary yet Major Iqbal, the ISI mastermind known as Bade Sahab.