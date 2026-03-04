South Korea: Lee To Preside Over Extraordinary Cabinet Meeting On Mounting Middle East Tensions

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, March 4 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will preside over an extraordinary Cabinet meeting this week to discuss response measures to the mounting crisis in the Middle East shortly after returning from his Southeast Asia trip, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.

The extraordinary meeting, set for Thursday, will be attended by top officials from the finance and foreign ministries, as joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran have triggered military responses from countries across the region, fueling concerns over a wider regional conflict.

During the meeting, Lee is expected to be briefed on the situation surrounding the Iran crisis, and discuss its potential impact and response measures.

Lee is scheduled to return home late Wednesday from his state visits to Singapore and the Philippines, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok had ordered ministries to maintain full contingency readiness, including evacuation plans, emphasising that protecting South Koreans in the Middle East is the government's top priority.

​Kim convened the weekly Cabinet meeting amid the Middle East conflict triggered by a joint US-Israel strike on Iran on Saturday that is rapidly spreading across neighboring countries, with Iran and Israel's counterattacks widening.

"Right now, protecting overseas nationals is the top priority," Kim said during the meeting he presided over on behalf of Lee Jae Myung, who is visiting Singapore and the Philippines for summit talks.

"Please make especially thorough preparations for various response measures and evacuation for our nationals residing in the affected countries, as the course of the war is expanding beyond the respective responses by Iran and Israel into Iran's counterattacks on neighboring countries."

According to Foreign Ministry figures, approximately 4,000 short-term visitors, including travelers, and some 17,000 long-term residents, including expatriates, are currently in 13 Middle East countries, with about 2,000 people stranded in Dubai alone. The Dubai figure likely includes travelers using the city as a transit hub en route to Europe or Africa.