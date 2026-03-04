Ankita Lokhande Extends Holi Wishes Using Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Song

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande extended warm wishes to her fans on the occasion of Holi, and shared a colourful carousel of pictures celebrating the festival with her loved ones.

The actress added the hit song Gulaabi starring her ex boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the background song for her carousel post.

The actress took to her social media account and wrote,“Today was all about colours, love, and the people who make my life brighter. This is us - celebrating Holi, celebrating friendship, celebrating togetherness.”

The photos show Ankita enjoying the festival with her family and friends, with her husband Vicky Jain beside her.

In one picture, Ankita is seen sitting inside a car wearing sunglasses and with gulal smeared on her cheeks and forehead. She was seen smiling as she showed her colour-filled palm to fans while clicking a selfie.

Another image features the couple posing together with bright Holi colours on their faces.

A group picture shared by Ankita shows her posing with her family and loved ones.

One of the pictures also captures Ankita lovingly holding her nephew in her arms.

As the background song for the carousel post, the actress chose the hit song Gulaabi from the movie Shudh Desi Romance starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was once Ankita's boyfriend.

Talking about Ankita and Sushant, the couple were once touted as one of television's most loved on-screen couples.

They had won hearts with their character portrayal as Archana and Manav in the hit show Pavitra Rishta. Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life relationship, and the duo dated for several years.

The couple were reportedly all set to tie the knot in December 2017, but in September the same year, they announced their breakup, leaving fans in a state of shock.

Ankita has often spoken about how the separation left her emotionally disturbed and how she withdrew into her shell for a long time.

Meanwhile Sushant went on to pursue a flourishing career in Bollywood.

Ankita later found love again in Vicky Jain, her now husband, who was reportedly a common friend of the former couple.

For the uninitiated, Sushant tragically died by suicide on June 14, 2020. His final film Dil Bechara was released posthumously and received immense love from audiences.

–IANS

rd/