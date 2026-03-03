Russia Exploiting Middle East Crisis To Spread New Fakes About Ukraine CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) said this in a statement posted on Telegram.

“Russian propaganda has launched a wave of fakes about Ukraine in the context of events in the Middle East,” the statement said.

In particular, social media and pro-Russian outlets are spreading a video allegedly on behalf of USA Today claiming that components of weapons supplied to Ukraine were supposedly found among the debris of missiles used to attack Israel and U.S. bases in the Middle East. Through this, propaganda is promoting the narrative that“Ukraine is selling NATO weapons on the black market.”

According to the CCD, another fake is being circulated in parallel – disguised as a video by the French outlet Le Point – alleging that Ukrainian phone scammers stole €42 million from French citizens by offering to raise funds for air defense systems for French overseas bases.

“Both stories are fake. There are no publications with such claims on the official platforms of the media outlets mentioned. This is fabricated content made to look like materials from well-known Western publications,” the Center emphasized.

The CCD stressed that Russia systematically resorts to this propaganda tactic, using high-profile international events to inject disinformation about Ukraine.

“The goal of this campaign is to discredit Ukraine and undermine support from its allies,” the Center said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia is interested in prolonging the conflict in the Middle East, counting on the lack of readiness of the United States and Israel for a prolonged confrontation.

Photo: Freepik