“India's Spin Exposed” Vaughan Warns Defending Champs Before England T20 World Cup Semi Final Battle

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has issued a bold statement ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal between India and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Vaughan believes England's spin attack, featuring Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, and Will Jacks, is stronger than India's options.

On Tuesday, Vaughan told the BBC:“England have a better spin attack than India. [Varun] Chakravarthy has been got at. Dawson, Rashid, and Will Jacks have been the best trio in the tournament in terms of spin.” He also praised England's fielding and running between the wickets, describing them as exceptional.

Vaughan's Backing for England

Vaughan credited England's victory over New Zealand in a dead-rubber match as evidence of their resilience. He added:“They seem to have found a way of winning. The win against New Zealand, even though a dead rubber, to get over the line was a great effort.”

England's spinners have taken 11, 10, and seven wickets respectively in seven matches each. In comparison, India's Varun Chakravarthy has 12 wickets in seven games, while Axar Patel has seven in five. Vaughan's comments have intensified the debate ahead of the semifinal showdown. Support for Jos Buttler

Vaughan also backed England captain Jos Buttler, who has struggled with form, scoring just 62 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 106.89. He described Buttler as a“hand-eye player” and suggested the Mumbai pitch could suit his ramp shots. Vaughan said:“When he is playing well, he gets those shots out early.”

Buttler's record against India remains impressive, with 644 runs in 27 T20Is at a strike rate of 143.75, including five half-centuries.