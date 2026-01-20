Trump Slams UN's Lack Of Competence, Establishes 'Board Of Peace'

US President Donald Trump came down heavily on the United Nations, arguing that its lack of competence led to his decision to establish the "Board of Peace" for Gaza to implement the 20-Point Peace Plan to end conflict in the Middle East. Addressing the press, Trump said, "US President Donald Trump says, "We just created the Board of Peace, which I think is going to be amazing. I wish the United Nations could do more. I wish we didn't need a Board of Peace. With all the wars they settled, the United Nations never helped me in one war."

When asked whether he wants the Board of Peace to replace the United Nations, Trump said they "haven't been very helpful," but believed in the organisation's potential. "The UN just hasn't been very helpful. I'm a big fan of the UN's potential, but it has never lived up to its potential. The UN should have settled every one of the wars that I settled. I never went to them. I never even thought to go to them. You've got to let the UN continue because the potential is so great," he said.

About the Board of Peace

The Board of Peace was proposed by Trump last September as part of his plan to end the war in Gaza, although the initiative now seems to be aimed at mediating global conflict more broadly. The high-profile international effort invites world leaders of 60 countries to join a new body aimed at promoting stability and overseeing post-conflict reconstruction, especially in the Gaza Strip.

According to a White House statement, the proposed Executive Board members will oversee portfolios critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success. These include governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation.

Membership and Funding

Prime Minister Modi has been invited by Trump to serve on the Gaza Peace Board. However, countries that commit USD 1 billion would secure permanent seats on the board, while those that do not pay could still join for a three-year term. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)