UP: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Multi-Storey Building In Ghaziabad's Khoda Colony, Several Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, March 4 (IANS) A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday on the ground floor of a multi-storey building in Khoda Colony, Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, injuring several people and triggering panic among residents.

According to preliminary information, the blaze started on the ground floor of the five-storey building and quickly spread to the upper floors, filling the premises with thick smoke. Residents rushed out of their homes as flames rapidly engulfed parts of the structure.

Upon receiving information around 12.00 a.m., the Khoda police station alerted the fire department. Approximately eight to ten fire engines were dispatched to the spot. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before finally bringing the situation under control.

Several residents sustained minor injuries during the incident and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors are currently monitoring their condition, and all the injured are reported to be stable.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said that rescue teams reached the spot promptly after receiving the alert and safely evacuated the occupants.“A rescue team arrived at the scene and evacuated everyone safely. An investigation will be conducted to determine how the fire started,” he said.

Hindon Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nimish Patil stated that nearly 150 people reside in the building.“Eight to ten residents suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. The fire has been brought under control, and the exact cause of the incident will be investigated,” he said.

Police and administrative officials also reached the scene and supervised the rescue and relief operations. Authorities have initiated a detailed probe to ascertain the cause of the fire.

In a similar incident in October last year, a major fire had broken out in a multi-storey residential building in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. Although no residents were injured in that incident, household items, including furniture and electronic appliances, were extensively damaged.