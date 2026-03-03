Record Airfares From India To US, Europe Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Airfares from India to the US and Europe are soaring to record highs as airlines have to take diversions to avoid the Gulf region, and the usually competitive fares via Dubai and Abu Dhabi are not available because of the escalating US-Israel war with Iran.

Flights from India to the US and Europe have to take alternative routes, not only adding flying time but also resulting in more expensive airfares.

According to travel agents in India, direct flights from Delhi or Mumbai to London have become exorbitant. One of the few airlines offering flights is Virgin Atlantic, whose one-way business-class fare to London from the Indian capital had soared to more than Rs900,000 (over Dh36,000). The economy class fare topped Rs300,000 (about Dh12,000). Normal fares to London from Delhi or Mumbai ranged between Rs20,000 and Rs40,000 (Dh800 to Dh1,600) for economy class and Rs120,000 to Rs250,000 (Dh4,800 to Dh10,000) for business class.

Travel agents in India told Khaleej Times the absence of flights by Emirates, Etihad and other Gulf-based airlines had made westward journeys from India extremely difficult and expensive. Many were unable to provide any firm airfares, claiming that airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, were not offering competitive fares.

Flights and fares to New York or other American cities are equally daunting. A travel operator noted that flights from Hyderabad to New York had to go via Ethiopia; and an economy class ticket would cost Rs150,000 (Dh6,000).

Airfares on the Southeast Asia/China/Australia-Europe sector have also soared because of the crisis. Indian travellers fear flying east and heading to the US and Europe is equally expensive.

“Given the current fares, it does not make sense to travel to Europe unless one has urgent commitments,” Anil Punjabi, chairman (east), Travel Agents Federation of India, told the media. Soaring airfares and lack of direct flights has resulted in a massive crisis in the industry in India. NRIs, Indian and foreign travellers are stunned by the unbelievable jump in fares, triggered by the war in Iran.

Fares, however, are unlikely to get lower in the coming weeks.



