Telangana Govt Monitors Middle East Situation, Assists Over 200 Citizens

The Government of Telangana, under the directions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in certain Middle East (West Asia) countries, an official statement said.

Telangana Govt's 24x7 Control Room

According to the statement from the Telangana Government, since the establishment of the 24x7 Control Room at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, more than 200 enquiries have been received from Telangana citizens residing in the affected region and from their family members in Telangana.

The Government mentioned that most enquiries relate to travel disruptions, safety concerns, and requests for guidance regarding coordination with the concerned Indian Embassies. The Control Room is providing necessary assistance, facilitating communication, and extending support in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the respective Indian Missions.

Helpline for Telangana Citizens

Resident Commissioner Shashank Goel is constantly monitoring the functioning of the Control Room and reviewing the assistance being extended to Telangana citizens. Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan remain in continuous contact with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure timely information and appropriate support to Telangana citizens, wherever required. For those seeking support, Telangana citizens in the Middle East and their families in Telangana are encouraged to reach out to the 24x7 Control Room at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi. Dedicated assistance is available through Vandana Barua at +91 9871999044, C H Chakravarthi at +91 9958322143, Javed Husain at +91 9910014749, and Rakshit Naik at +91 9643723157.

Jeddah Consulate Assists Indian Nationals

Earlier in a separate development, the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, announced that it is extending full support to Indian nationals travelling on special flights from Jeddah amid regional travel disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in the West Asia region.

The Consulate said Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, accompanied by senior officials, visited King Abdulaziz International Airport to review arrangements for Indian passengers departing on non-scheduled flights to various destinations in India. "Consul General, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, accompanied by Consulate officials, visited King Abdulaziz International Airport today to meet Indian nationals travelling on non-scheduled flights from Jeddah to various destinations in India. These flights are being operated by Indian carriers to address recent regional travel disruptions. He reviewed on-ground arrangements, interacted with passengers and airline staff, and assured them of the Consulate's full support," the Consulate posted on X. (ANI)

