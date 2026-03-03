Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sheikh Hamdan Announces Early Distribution Of Dubai Govt Salaries Ahead Of Eid Al Fitr

2026-03-03 02:22:43
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The move is aimed at enabling employees and their families to enjoy the festive occasion
  • PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 9:46 PM UPDATED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 10:12 PM
  • Khaleej Times Staff
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has directed early disbursement of March salaries to Dubai Government employees on March 17, ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

The move is aimed at enabling employees and their families to enjoy the festive occasion.

