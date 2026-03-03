Qatar Resilient Against Any Aggression Targeting Its Security And Sovereignty: Advisor To PM And Spokesperson For Foreign Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari affirmed that the State of Qatar is resilient against any aggression targeting its security and sovereignty, stressing that the attacks to which the country was subjected represent a clear crossing of red lines and a direct attack on its territory and civilian and vital facilities, and will not go unanswered.

During the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' weekly media briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Al Ansari indicated that the statements issued by the Iranian Foreign Minister regarding prior notification to Doha before the attacks are "completely untrue," stressing that no prior notification took place, and that the State of Qatar was surprised by these unjustified attacks.

He pointed out that the contact that took place during the previous attack last year did not include a direct warning to the State of Qatar, but rather a general talk about a reaction that would be directed against the Gulf states without specifying a time, place or targets.

It was made clear to the Iranian minister, as it was also made clear to the Iranian ambassador to the State when he was summoned to the Qatari Foreign Ministry, that such attacks would not go unpunished and without a response.

Dr. Al Ansari said that the targeting was not limited to military installations or American interests, but extended to the country's lands and vital Qatari areas and facilities, including sites in Mesaieed and Ras Laffan, which is unacceptable and cannot be justified, regardless of who is targeted on Qatari soil.

Regarding attempts to target Hamad International Airport, Dr. Al Ansari confirmed that all missiles and drones that attempted to attack the airport were shot down before reaching its grounds, and that the airport is completely safe, and all attempts to target it were thwarted.

He indicated that when the Iranian attack on the Qatari Al Udeid Air Base occurred in 2025, the State of Qatar decided to support a ceasefire and prioritized the security of the region, even though it had the full right to respond.

He stressed that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond, and all options are on the table for it, and such attacks will not go unanswered. During his review of the latest developments, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that since the start of the Iranian attacks on Saturday, Qatari territory has been targeted by three cruise missiles, all of which were shot down, 101 ballistic missiles, 98 of which were shot down, and 39 drones, 24 of which were shot down.

In addition, two fighter jets that entered Qatari airspace were shot down and dealt with according to the rules of engagement after the necessary warnings were issued. He noted that the search is underway for the crews of the two aircraft after the threat was completely neutralized.

He stressed that the recent attack represents a dangerous escalation and a qualitative shift in the nature of the aggression, but that the Qatari armed forces dealt with all threats with high efficiency and without any real losses, praising the bravery of the armed forces personnel who proved the state's readiness and ability to protect its citizens and residents on its land, saying that Qatar is not an easy target for anyone who dares to attack it in any way.

He reiterated that the circulating media reports on the air defense system are entirely incorrect, confirming that the missile stockpile has never been depleted whatsoever, and Qatar still maintains full readiness with reserves sufficient to deal with the upcoming menace.

Al Ansari denied any existing communication with Iran at this current time, clarifying that the Qatari focus is currently on protecting the nation's sovereignty and security. What matters most is the Gulf-Arab solidarity in countering these assaults, which directly target Qatar's interests, citizens, and residents, Al Ansari stressed, before adding that these assaults must be dealt with accordingly.

Touching on those stranded at the airport, Al Ansari pointed out that over 8,000 passengers in transit have been managed, with the State of Qatar announcing their accommodation in hotels until the end of the crisis, in addition to the extension of visas, residencies, and official documents for an initial period of one month, or until the crisis comes to an end.

He pointed out that those stranded on cruise ships have also been secured until the end of the crisis, emphasizing that life continues normally in Doha and across the country, under a transparent government and emergency plans that have proven effective at both the military and civilian levels.

Regarding the nation's infrastructure, Al Ansari confirmed that the tank that had been assaulted in Messaeid belongs to a factory and had nothing to do with drinking water, explaining that the strategic reserves of water and electricity are secure and ample and there is no threat in this respect.

The attention is now laser-focused on defending the territory against these flagrant assaults with communication ongoing with partners and brothers in the region and beyond, Al Ansari said.

He reaffirmed that the State of Qatar -even if it consistently chooses peace, dialogue, and de-escalation as an enduring approach in its foreign policies- will never hesitate to defend its sovereignty, security, citizens, residents, and visitors on its territory, stressing that these assaults, which have crossed red lines, will never pass without a response.

The Qatari leadership is entertaining various options within this framework, simultaneously calling for an immediate halt to these assaults and the escalatory situation in the region as soon as possible, Al Ansari underlined. Regarding the diplomatic movement, Al Ansari pointed out that the State of Qatar has witnessed an intensified diplomatic effort throughout the past days and received over 88 solidarity calls from heads of state, heads of government, and ministers of foreign affairs worldwide, Al Ansari explained.

He noted that the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received 34 calls from a variety of world leaders, with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani receiving 27 calls from heads of governments and foreign ministers.

Al Ansari went on to explain that Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received over 18 calls from their counterparts.

Al Ansari further explained that last Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar and expressed its strong protest, deep dissatisfaction, and flat-out rejection of targeting the State of Qatar's soil, which represents a brazen violation of its sovereignty, a threat to its security, as well as a flagrant breach of international law and the UN Charter.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi confirmed to the Iranian Ambassador that the repetition of this targeting is reckless and irresponsible antics that utterly run contrary to the principle of good neighborliness and the relations between the two countries, Al Ansari elaborated.

He continued that HE Al Khulaifi stressed to the Iranian Ambassador that the continuation of such irresponsible antics would lead to dangerous consequences on the bilateral relationship, especially since the State of Qatar has assiduously worked to back diplomatic solutions for de-escalation.

Al Ansari further noted that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated virtually in the 50th extraordinary meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council, held last Sunday, in the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the GCC Foreign Ministers, to discuss developments in the Iranian aggression against the GCC states.

At the outset of the meeting, the Ministerial Council expressed its condemnation, in the strongest terms, of the Iranian missile assaults that targeted the territories of the GCC and Arab nations, and confirmed the solidarity of all GCC nations in countering the Iranian attacks and standing in defense of their sovereignty, security, and national interests, while reserving the right to respond and defend themselves based on UN Charter principles.

Al Ansari pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a number of statements over the past days, including the statement in which the State of Qatar expressed vehement condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, noting that it had undertaken significant effort on the diplomatic level.

The Ministry clarified that this assault amounts to an attack on the principle of mediation and the resolution of disputes by peaceful means, Al Ansari added. He further pointed out that a joint statement was also issued condemning the Iranian attacks with missiles and drones in the region, in which the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America condemned the reckless and indiscriminate missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran, considering these actions a menacing escalation that violates the sovereignty of several states.

A statement of condolences was also issued to the brothers in the State of Kuwait, both the government and the people, on the martyrdom of two of its military personnel while performing their national duties, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirming the full solidarity of the State of Qatar with the State of Kuwait in this painful loss, he clarified. Al Ansari recalled that on Monday, the State of Qatar sent an identical message to each of HE Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres and HE Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the UN and President of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the month of March Michael Waltz on the Iranian assault on its territory, which amounts to a brazen violation of its national sovereignty, a direct infringement upon its security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that imperils the security and stability of the region.