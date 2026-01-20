TA Achieves 30% LTL Cost Savings And 99% Routing Accuracy With SMC3

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated rating, routing, and transit intelligence delivers measurable cost savings, accuracy, and reliability across managed transportation operations

MANSFIELD, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA, a leading managed transportation and logistics provider, and SMC3, the industry's central hub for less-than-truckload ("LTL") technology and data, are highlighting the results of a longstanding partnership that has strengthened LTL rating, routing, and visibility across TA's operations. Together, the two organizations have built a scalable, data-driven foundation that supports accuracy, efficiency, and consistency for shippers navigating increasingly complex freight networks.

As TA expanded its LTL footprint, the company encountered growing complexity in traditional rating and routing processes, introducing visibility gaps, interlining risk, and less predictable outcomes for shippers. To maintain service consistency while scaling operations, TA sought an enterprise-grade LTL solution capable of delivering accuracy, reliability, and seamless integration.

“Our goal was to utilize technology that creates a seamless, people-first experience for our customers while giving our teams the information, precision, and reliability needed to deliver peak performance every day,” said Mike Teresinski, EVP of operations, managed transportation and cross-border at TA.

TA overcame LTL challenges by standardizing operations with SMC3's platform, integrating its tools into planning, pricing, and analytics. The partnership leverages SMC3's comprehensive solution suite, which provides a single, authoritative source of truth for rating, routing, and transit intelligence. This powerful integration has reduced re-rates, improved delivery predictability, and eliminated interlining risk, ultimately achieving 30% LTL cost savings and 99% routing accuracy.

According to the published case study, the integrated LTL foundation has delivered measurable, repeatable results across TA's network, including:



30% transportation cost reduction following a major network redesign.

8.3% portfolio savings through optimized rating and carrier selection.

Up to 25% lane-level savings in select corridors.

99% routing accuracy across managed transportation. 90–95% accuracy across consolidated, multimodal shipments.



Shippers working with TA have experienced faster, more consistent quoting, improved visibility, and fewer exceptions across their supply chains. One customer, a senior global supply chain leader at a major golf retailer, noted that TA's ability to optimize logistics and deliver customized visibility tools has driven meaningful improvements in day-to-day operations.

“We are proud to be part of the backbone that helps keep LTL moving for TA,” said Brian Thompson, chief commercial officer at SMC3.“Our goal is to make the hard work disappear for customers so TA can stay focused on delivering results.”

Looking ahead, TA and SMC3 plan to deepen their collaboration through expanded API integrations, enhanced real-time visibility, and continued modernization of dispatch, documentation, and data access. Both organizations remain committed to evolving alongside shipper needs and delivering scalable, future-ready LTL execution.

About TA Services

TA Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PS Logistics, has been breaking new ground in third-party logistics since 1986. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, TA delivers a full suite of logistics solutions, including managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage, and cross-border logistics. With operations spanning Mexico, the United States, and Canada, TA continues to lead the way with smarter, faster, and more resilient logistics solutions.

TA continues to redefine logistics excellence

About SMC3

With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC3 supports customers as they grow, whether they're dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Shippers and 3PLs use SMC3's peerless solutions to optimize their freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility and streamline their transportation planning, saving time and money on their supply chain requirements throughout North America.

