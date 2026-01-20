403
Min. Of Amiri Diwan, Crown Prince Diwan Head Receive Brazil, Ukraine Ambassadors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday at Bayan Palace the Ambassador of Brazil to Kuwait, Rodrigo Gabsch.
During the meeting, the two sides touched on the friendly ties between the countries and peoples, as well as ways to further develop cooperation in various fields. Sheikh Hamad and Sheikh Thamer also received the Ambassador of Ukraine to Kuwait, Dr. Maksym Subkh.
The meeting addressed the distinguished relations linking the two countries and peoples, as well as ways to support and develop cooperation across various sectors. They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and reviewed a number of topics of common interest. (end) aa
