Revenue Officer Among Five Found Shot Dead Inside Saharanpur Locked House (Ld)

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 20 (IANS) A steady stream of people gathered in Sarsawa town of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Tuesday after five bullet-riddled bodies were found inside a locked house, triggering panic and shock among local residents.

The deceased included a revenue officer and four members of his family. Their bodies were discovered inside their residence in Kaushik Vihar Colony. Locals said the house had been recently constructed and was scheduled to be inaugurated next month.

Police and district administration officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident, cordoned off the area, and launched a detailed investigation. The gruesome discovery spread rapidly, casting a pall of fear and mourning over the locality.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said police were alerted about five bodies lying inside a house in the colony.“A police team immediately reached the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection,” he said.

During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Ashok Rathi, a revenue officer. The bodies of his mother, wife, and two sons were found in the same room, all bearing gunshot wounds. Three pistols were also recovered from the scene.

According to police, preliminary findings confirm that all five deaths were caused by gunshot injuries. Investigators are also examining the medical history of the revenue officer to determine whether any health-related or psychological factors may have contributed to the incident.

A forensic team has been deployed to collect evidence, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said the case is being probed from all possible angles, including the possibility of murder-suicide, though no conclusion has been drawn so far. Further legal procedures are underway.

Neighbours described the family as peace-loving and said they had never been involved in any disputes.“Their behaviour was normal, and they mixed well with everyone,” a local resident said.

With no immediate clues emerging, police officials said the motive behind the deaths remains unclear and will only be established after the post-mortem reports and forensic analysis are completed.

Local MP Imran Masood also visited the spot and expressed grief over the incident.“It is extremely tragic that an entire family lost their lives. Prima facie, it appears they may have taken their own lives as the house was locked from the inside. This is a matter of serious concern for society,” he said.

“Society must reflect on what leads to such incidents,” he added.