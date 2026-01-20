API Security Testing Tools Market To Reach USD 14.68 Billion By 2033, Driven By Rising API Adoption And Escalating Cyber Threats Report By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The API Security Testing Tools Market is expanding rapidly as enterprises secure cloud and API-driven architectures through automated testing, with the U.S. segment growing from USD 0.45 billion in 2025E to USD 4.74 billion by 2033.

Austin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The API Security Testing Tools Market size is valued at USD 1.39 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 14.68 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 34.38% during the forecast period.

The market for API security testing tools is expanding quickly as a result of greater cloud service use, more API-based integrations, and a rise in cyberthreats directed against APIs. Organizations are concentrating on preventing breaches, guaranteeing regulatory compliance, and protecting data exchanges.









The U.S. API Security Testing Tools Market is valued at USD 0.45 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 4.74 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 34.10% from 2026 to 2033.

The market for API security testing tools in the U.S. is expanding quickly as a result of growing cloud service use, API-based connections, and increased cyber threats. Organizations are investing in automated testing solutions to ensure secure data exchanges, maintain compliance, and protect sensitive information, driving strong market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Tool Type

Static Application Security Testing led with 34.6% share due to its ability to identify vulnerabilities early in the development lifecycle. Runtime Application Self-Protection is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 38.9% due to real-time threat detection and automated protection capabilities during application runtime.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based led with 57.8% share due to low upfront investment, easy scalability, and centralized management capabilities. Hybrid is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 37.6% as organizations combine on-premises and cloud solutions to meet compliance, security, and scalability needs.

By Application

API Vulnerability Assessment led with 31.9% share due to its critical role in identifying flaws and misconfigurations in APIs before exploitation. DevSecOps Integration is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 40.2% as organizations embed security into development pipelines.

By End-User

BFSI led with 28.7% share due to its high sensitivity to data breaches and regulatory compliance requirements. IT & Telecom is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 37.4% driven by rapid digital transformation and API-centric architectures.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the API security testing tools market with a 40.00% share in 2025 due to early adoption of advanced cybersecurity solutions, high concentration of cloud-native enterprises, and strong presence of leading API security vendors.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 36.81% from 2026–2033, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding cloud and microservices adoption, and rising API usage across fintech, e-commerce, and telecom sectors.

Rising Adoption of APIs across Cloud, Mobile, and Microservices Architectures to Propel Market Growth Globally

The attack surface for businesses has greatly expanded due to the quick development of APIs in contemporary software ecosystems, such as cloud computing, mobile applications, and microservices architectures. Strong API security testing tools are necessary for organizations to find vulnerabilities, stop illegal access, and stay in compliance with industry standards. Automated testing reduces security events by ensuring ongoing monitoring and quicker risk discovery. The need for thorough API security testing tools is growing internationally as APIs become more and more important for corporate operations and digital transformation projects. This is encouraging investments in cutting-edge solutions to protect sensitive data.

Key Players:



Salt Security

Noname Security

Imperva

Akamai Technologies

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Check Point Software Technologies

Rapid7

Synopsys

SmartBear Software

Postman

42Crunch

Cequence Security

Neosec

Traceable AI

Wallarm

Akto

Data Theorem

Veracode Snyk

Recent Developments:

June 2024, Salt Security introduced AI-powered red teaming as part of its API Security Testing module, enabling organizations to proactively simulate advanced API attacks based on real-world behavioral baselines.

October 2023, Noname Security launched Active Testing, a continuous, non-disruptive API penetration testing capability that safely validates vulnerabilities in production and pre-production environments.

