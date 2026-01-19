R-Day Curbs Disrupt Flights After NOTAM In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Two flights to and from Srinagar airport were cancelled on Tuesday following the issuance of a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) at Delhi airport in connection with Republic Day preparations, officials said.

The affected flights were cancelled by the respective airlines owing to airspace and operational restrictions imposed at Delhi airport.

Airport authorities said these curbs are part of heightened security and logistical arrangements being put in place ahead of the January 26 celebrations.

In view of the disruption, airport authorities issued a passenger advisory urging travellers to check the latest status of their flights with the concerned airlines before arriving at the airport.

Passengers were also advised to remain in contact with airlines regarding rescheduling options or refund procedures.

"Due to a NOTAM in force at Delhi Airport in view of Republic Day arrangements, two flights to/from Srinagar Airport have been cancelled by the respective airlines today. Passengers are requested to check the latest flight status with their airline before proceeding to the airport. We regret the inconvenience caused," the advisory said.

Officials indicated that flight operations are expected to return to normal once the Republic Day-related restrictions are lifted and airspace operations resume fully.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, security agencies, along with the Delhi Police, have significantly intensified security measures, placing the national capital under a high-security alert to prevent any potential threat.

As part of the enhanced security arrangements, posters of most-wanted terrorists have been displayed at railway stations, bus terminals and crowded marketplaces across Delhi.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has released a list of fugitives linked to various militant organisations, including Khalistan-linked groups, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent and ISIS.

Prominently featured on these posters is Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, the Canada-based chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, who intelligence agencies have identified as a key conspirator behind recent targeted killings.

Other names displayed include Ranjeet Singh Neeta of the Khalistan Zindabad Force and Mohammed Abu Sufyan, associated with Al-Qaeda.

Given the heavy daily footfall, security has been stepped up at all major railway stations, including New Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar.

Major bus terminals such as ISBT Kashmiri Gate and the Anand Vihar bus stand have also been placed under tight security cover.

Authorities said regular announcements are being made through public address systems at these locations to encourage public vigilance.

To further sensitise citizens, continuous safety messages are being broadcast, while 'wanted' posters have been put up in busy marketplaces such as Sarojini Nagar, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Sadar Bazaar and Paharganj, urging people to report any suspicious activity or security breach.

In addition, over 5,800 extra personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces, including the BSF, CRPF and CISF, have been deployed across the capital to strengthen security.

The Kartavya Path area, the main venue for Republic Day celebrations, is under round-the-clock surveillance through an extensive CCTV network integrated with Facial Recognition System technology.

Specialised anti-drone units and sniper teams have also been positioned on high-rise buildings to counter any possible aerial threats, officials said.