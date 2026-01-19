Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Sunny Skies And Pleasant Temperatures Ahead

Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Enjoy sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Clear skies with highs around 29°C, lows near 15°C, light winds, and morning mist in some areas. Stay updated with local weather conditions.

Bengaluru is experiencing sunny and clear skies, with the temperature currently at a comfortable 22 °C. Humidity levels are moderate at 39%, and winds are blowing at a speed of 19.8 km/h.

Residents can expect a bright and pleasant day, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Air quality is moderate, with AQI levels ranging between 70–185, and caution is advised for sensitive groups.

Over the next 24 hours, the weather will remain predominantly clear, with little to no cloud cover.

Mist or light fog is likely during the early morning hours in some areas of Bengaluru.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 29 °C, while the minimum will dip to approximately 15 °C, ensuring a cool and comfortable night.

Looking ahead to the next 48 hours, similar weather conditions are likely to prevail.

Clear skies will continue to dominate, with early morning mist appearing in localised areas.

Residents should expect temperatures to remain steady, with highs around 29 °C and lows near 15 °C.

The consistent weather is favourable for travel and daily routines.

Winds are currently moderate at 19.8 km/h, providing a refreshing breeze across the city.

Humidity remains low to moderate, around 39%, which helps maintain comfortable conditions throughout the day.

Citizens are advised to stay hydrated and enjoy outdoor activities during the pleasant daytime hours.