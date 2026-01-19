Morocco Accepts Trump's Invitation To Join Gaza Peace Board

King Mohammed VI of Morocco accepted an invitation by President Donald Trump to join as a founding member of the US-led Board of Peace, Morocco's foreign ministry said on Monday.

Morocco welcomes the second phase of Trump's comprehensive peace plan, as well as the official creation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza as a temporary transitional body, the ministry said in a statement.

