Delhi Police Solve Blind Robbery-Stabbing Case, Shocking Twist As Victim Found Accused In POCSO Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Tuesday solved a blind robbery-cum-stabbing case involving an investigation that took an unexpected turn, with the alleged victim found to be the perpetrator of a serious offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a statement, the Additional Commissioner of Police, East District, said that the staff of Police Station New Ashok Nagar successfully cracked the case through sustained efforts, scientific investigation, meticulous CCTV analysis, and the use of human intelligence. The prime accused has been arrested, while the robbed mobile phone and the knife used as the weapon of offence have also been recovered.

During the course of the investigation, a shocking conspiracy was unearthed wherein the alleged victim was found to be the perpetrator of a POCSO offence, and a minor witness emerged as a conspirator. Separate legal action has been initiated accordingly, highlighting the professionalism and diligence of the investigating team.

According to police, the case came to light in the intervening night of January 2, when New Ashok Nagar Police Station received information from Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital regarding the medico-legal case (MLC) of a stabbing victim admitted from the Kondli Pul area. The injured was identified as Jay Prakash, aged 32 years, a resident of Old Kondli, Delhi-96. Owing to the critical nature of his injuries, he was referred from LBS Hospital to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he remained under treatment.

As per the MLC, the victim had sustained incised wounds in the epigastric region of the abdomen and on the left side of the middle back. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 02/26 under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Police Station New Ashok Nagar, and the investigation was taken up.

Under the close supervision of the ACP, Kalyanpuri, a dedicated team was constituted, comprising Inspector Haroon Ahmad, Sub-Inspector Vinay Kumar, Head Constable Ajit Malik, Head Constable Nitin, and Head Constable Bobby. Given the sensitivity of the matter, the Special Staff of the East District was also associated with the investigation.

Police officials said that despite repeated efforts, the injured victim remained largely non-cooperative and failed to clearly identify the place of occurrence or the assailants. As a result, the investigating team relied extensively on technical surveillance and CCTV footage. Nearly 150 CCTV cameras installed across multiple locations were examined in detail.

Analysis of footage from the Kondli Pul area revealed that the victim was seen riding a bicycle towards Nehar Road, Dallupura, with a minor boy wearing a green jacket seated on the pillion. Approximately 23 minutes later, the victim was observed returning alone towards Kondli Mor, visibly injured. In subsequent footage, the same minor boy was seen running behind the bicycle and later dropping a small duffle bag near Raj Rani Hospital, where the injured victim also managed to reach for help.

Through sustained CCTV tracking and local verification, the minor was identified and later interrogated in the presence of his parents. During initial questioning, the minor claimed that the injured man was his private tutor. He further stated that an unknown assailant had robbed and stabbed the tutor at a dark and isolated stretch of Nala Road in Dallupura.

However, investigators noted several inconsistencies in the minor's statement and found the overall circumstances suspicious. This prompted the team to intensify local intelligence gathering, which eventually led to the identification of the prime suspect, Devraj alias Jaggu, a resident of the Kondli area.

A raid was conducted at his residence, and Devraj alias Jaggu was apprehended. During sustained interrogation, he confessed to having planned and executed the robbery-cum-stabbing in connivance with the minor. He disclosed that the victim, Jay Prakash, had allegedly been sexually abusing the minor over a period of time, leading to deep resentment and a desire for revenge.

To conceal the true motive, the accused planned a robbery at a secluded stretch of Nala Road. As per his confession, the victim was stabbed with a knife, and his mobile phone, along with cash amounting to approximately Rs 200-300, was robbed. On further questioning, the minor also confessed to his role in the conspiracy.

Based on the disclosures and evidence collected during the investigation, a separate case vide FIR No. 42/23 under Section 75 of the BNS and Section 8 of the POCSO Act was registered against the victim, Jay Prakash.

Police said the motive behind the crime was revenge and accumulated resentment arising from the alleged repeated sexual abuse of the minor by the victim. The robbery was deliberately staged as a facade to execute the assault and to obtain money for personal use.

Sharing details about the accused, police said Devraj alias Jaggu, aged above 18 years, is a resident of a jhuggi opposite Maitrey School, Kondli Pul, Kondli Extension, Delhi. He is educated up to Class 10 and is currently unemployed.

The recoveries made in the case include the robbed mobile phone and the knife used in the commission of the offence.