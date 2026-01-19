Madrid Set To Host 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards

The attention of sports fans all over the world will be focused on Madrid on April 20, when the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards take place at Cibeles Palace. The best athletes in the world – and the all-time legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy – will converge on Spain's capital once again for the greatest show in sports.

Where better than one of the world's leading sporting cities to celebrate the standout achievements and performances of 2025, whilst also championing the transformative effect that sport has in diverse communities across the world.

Real Madrid star and winner of the 2024 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award, Jude Bellingham, was announced as a Laureus Ambassador in September, when he joined local children for a team-building football workshop at Laureus-supported charity, Fútbol Más.

The 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards will once again unite the world's sporting community, alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment, culture and fashion. The iconic Laureus statuette will be awarded to one winner in each of seven major categories. The winners will be selected by the ultimate sports jury: the Laureus World Sports Academy.

Raúl González Blanco, Laureus World Sports Academy Member and Real Madrid legend, said:“I feel truly honoured that my home city is once again hosting this wonderful celebration of global sport. The Laureus World Sports Awards are special not only because they recognise sporting achievement and success, but also the positive change that sport can drive in our society. I can't wait to welcome the world's greatest athletes to Madrid once again – alongside the Laureus family – to celebrate another incredible year of sport.”