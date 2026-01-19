Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorms, Hail Likely This Week IMD Issues Warning

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: How cold will it be in Delhi on January 20, 2026? Will morning fog be an issue and is there a chance of rain? Read the full Delhi weather update

On Jan 20, 2026, the chill will linger in Delhi-NCR, but you might feel some relief from the biting cold. The weather dept says it'll be sunny, with temps hitting 23-25°C. Nights and mornings will stay cold, with lows around 8-10°C. Overall, the weather will be chilly but bearable.

The IMD has reported that a western disturbance is currently active over northern Punjab and nearby areas, while another is expected to enter northwestern India from the night of January 21. This system is likely to alter weather conditions in Delhi-NCR, leading to increased cloud cover, strong winds and a higher chance of rainfall. By January 23, skies are expected to remain cloudy across Delhi and NCR, with isolated areas experiencing light rain, drizzle and even hail. Thunderstorms are also predicted in nearby NCR regions such as Bharatpur and Alwar.

Light to moderate fog might be seen in Delhi on the morning of Jan 20. Visibility could be low on the roads, especially from 8 to 10 AM, so commuters and drivers should be careful. However, as the sun comes out, the fog will gradually clear up, and the day will be clear.

Rising temperatures have been recorded in Delhi, but foggy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate fog is forecast for the mornings of January 20, 21 and 22, with partly cloudy skies during the day. Minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to range between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius on January 21 and 22, rising slightly to 9 to 11 degrees on January 23. Winds ranging from 5 to 15 km per hour may blow during afternoons, adding to the shifting weather pattern across the capital and surrounding NCR cities.

Delhi faced severe cold in early January, with temps dropping to 3-4°C. But after Jan 15, the weather changed due to a western disturbance. That's why the minimum temperature is now slowly rising. Still, you might feel a slight chill from the cold winds during the day.

There's no chance of rain in Delhi on Jan 20, and the sky will be mostly clear. Winds will be slow, around 5 km/h.

RAIN, DRIZZLE AND HAIL WARNING FOR NCR CITIES

On January 23, parts of Delhi-NCR may witness light rain or drizzle, while hailstorms remain a possibility in isolated pockets. Noida, Ghaziabad and other NCR regions are likely to experience drizzling conditions. Morning fog is also expected to persist, potentially affecting visibility. By January 24 and 25, the weather is forecast to remain partly cloudy with continued fog in the mornings, and minimum temperatures again dropping to between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius. Overall, residents are advised to stay prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions throughout the week.

Given the cold and pollution, kids, the elderly, and respiratory patients are advised to be cautious. Wear warm clothes in the morning and evening, and drive slowly in the fog. Air quality may be moderate, with an AQI between 200 and 300. Because of this, the IMD has issued a yellow alert.