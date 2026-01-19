Gurugram Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave, Fog Alert Issued Check Forecast

Gurugram Weather LATEST Update: How cold will it be in Gurugram on January 20, 2026? Will morning fog be a problem and is there a chance of rain? Read the full weather update here

On Jan 20, 2026, the cold's impact will be clearly felt in Gurugram. The weather department says there might be light sun, but cold winds will keep it chilly. Max temp: 22-24°C, min temp: 9-11°C. The weather will be dry, but you might feel a shiver in the morning and evening.

On the morning of Jan 20, Gurugram might see light to moderate fog. Visibility on roads could be limited to 200-500 meters, especially from 8 to 11 AM. Dense fog is unlikely. As the day goes on and the sun comes out, the fog will clear up.

In Jan 2026, Gurugram saw historic cold, with the min temp dropping to 0.6°C, a record after nearly 90 years. After Jan 15, temps rose slightly due to a western disturbance. By Jan 20, the min temp is likely to be around 10°C, but cold winds can still feel biting.

There's no chance of rain in Gurugram on Jan 20, and the sky will be mostly clear. Winds will blow from the northwest at 8-12 km/h. While some parts of North India might see light rain or snow, the impact on Gurugram will be minimal. Air quality will be moderate, with an AQI of 150-250 expected.

Given the cold, kids and the elderly need to be extra careful. Wear warm clothes and eat warm food in the morning and at night. Use fog lights and drive slow in foggy conditions. Farmers are advised to protect crops from frost. The weather department has issued a yellow alert. Sunrise: 7:15 AM, Sunset: 5:48 PM.