Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Cold Wave Alert Issued Check Forecast

Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: How bad will the cold and fog be in Prayagraj on January 20, 2026? Will the sun bring any relief or will the biting cold get worse? Get the full weather update here

On Jan 20, 2026, Prayagraj will feel a clear cold wave. Max temps will be 19-21°C, with lows of 8-10°C. Mornings and nights will be extra chilly, with slight relief from daytime sun.

Dense fog is expected in Prayagraj on the morning of Jan 20. Visibility may drop to 200 meters, making travel tough. The fog will lift slowly during the day but won't clear entirely.

Daytime sun may offer brief relief, but northwesterly winds will make it feel colder. The winter chill will linger in Prayagraj, causing shivers even during the day.

Winds will blow at 10-15 km/h on Jan 20, making it feel colder. Air quality may worsen, with the AQI reaching unhealthy levels. Wearing a mask is advised due to dense fog.

Drivers should be cautious in the fog and drive slowly. Wear warm clothes, covering your head and ears. Kids and the elderly should stay indoors. Drink hot beverages to stay healthy.