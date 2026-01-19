Kanpur Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Amid Fog Alert Check Forecast

Kanpur Weather LATEST Update: How much will the cold and fog affect Kanpur on January 20, 2026? Will the sun bring relief or will pollution cause problems? Read the full weather report

The cold will persist in Kanpur on Jan 20, 2026. The weather department says it'll feel colder in the morning and at night. The minimum temperature could be around 9-11°C, while the max could hit 22°C. The weather will be dry, but chilly winds will keep the shivers going despite the sun.

Light fog might be seen in Kanpur in the morning and evening. The sun will come out after 6 AM, but due to the cold wave in western UP, most of the day will feel chilly. Visibility may be low in some areas due to fog, so drivers need to be careful.

In the afternoon, the temperature might climb to 20-22°C, but it will drop quickly as evening sets in. By night, it could reach around 9°C. Cold westerly winds will intensify the chill, making it feel even colder.

On Jan 20, winds in Kanpur may blow at 10-13 km/h. Air quality could be poor, with the AQI likely to cross 200. Pollution might cause issues for people with respiratory problems. There's also a risk of frost in the next 48 hours, which could damage crops.

Given the cold and pollution, kids and the elderly are advised to be extra careful. Wear warm clothes and avoid going out unless necessary. Drive slowly in foggy conditions. The weather department says a western disturbance on Jan 21-22 might bring some relief, but the cold will continue for now.